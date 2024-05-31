Ottawa's CityFolk Festival Gets the Beaches, Greta Van Fleet, Half Moon Run and More for 2024 Edition

Following a memorable 2023 edition, CityFolk organizers have announced yet another strong lineup of artists making their way to Ottawa to help the nation's capital bid adieu to summer.

Highlighted by newly minted JUNO Group of the Year, the Beaches, festivities will take place from September 11 to 15 at Lansdowne Park's Great Lawn.

The week's other headliners are just as formidable, with Greta Van Fleet, Milky Chance, Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit and Rise Against leading the charge. Fellow performers include Half Moon Run, Maren Morris, Oshawa-founded rock duo Crown Lands, Ontario country singer Fred Eaglesmith, Explosions in the Sky, Paul Kelly, Katie Tupper, Päter, Jamie Fine and John Muirhead.

Cat Power will also join the fun to perform her rendition of Bob Dylan's legendary 1966 concert at the Royal Albert Hall.

Full passes and single-day tickets are on sale now at the fest's official website, where you can also find further lineup and programming information.