With the new album Dead Channel Sky out next month, Clipping have announced a summer tour and shared a new song with Aesop Rock.

The experimental rap group had already booked a spring tour including a Vancouver date. Now, they've added an August leg that hits the Midwest and northeastern US. There are also two Canadian shows: Toronto on August 12, and Montreal the day after that.

See the expanded schedule below. Also below, check out a video for "Welcome Home Warrior" featuring Aesop Rock.



Clipping 2025 Tour Dates:

03/14 Los Angeles, CA - The Echoplex

03/15 San Francisco, CA - The Independent

03/29 Knoxville, TN - Big Ears Festival

04/24 Phoenix, AZ - Rebel Lounge

04/26 Salt Lake City, UT - Metro Music Hall

04/27 Denver, CO - Larimer Lounge

04/29 Portland, OR - Holocene

04/30 Seattle, WA - Neumos

05/01 Vancouver, BC - Rickshaw

05/03 Sacramento, CA - Goldfield

08/07 St. Paul, MN - Turf Club

08/08 Madison, WI - Majestic Theatre

08/09 Detroit, MI - El Club

08/11 Toronto, ON - The Great Hall

08/12 Montreal, QC - Theatre Fairmount

08/13 Cambridge, MA - The Sinclair

08/14 Brooklyn, NY - Elsewhere

08/15 Philadelphia, PA - Ukie Club

08/16 Washington, D.C. - 9:30 Club