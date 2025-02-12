With the new album Dead Channel Sky out next month, Clipping have announced a summer tour and shared a new song with Aesop Rock.
The experimental rap group had already booked a spring tour including a Vancouver date. Now, they've added an August leg that hits the Midwest and northeastern US. There are also two Canadian shows: Toronto on August 12, and Montreal the day after that.
See the expanded schedule below. Also below, check out a video for "Welcome Home Warrior" featuring Aesop Rock.
Clipping 2025 Tour Dates:
03/14 Los Angeles, CA - The Echoplex
03/15 San Francisco, CA - The Independent
03/29 Knoxville, TN - Big Ears Festival
04/24 Phoenix, AZ - Rebel Lounge
04/26 Salt Lake City, UT - Metro Music Hall
04/27 Denver, CO - Larimer Lounge
04/29 Portland, OR - Holocene
04/30 Seattle, WA - Neumos
05/01 Vancouver, BC - Rickshaw
05/03 Sacramento, CA - Goldfield
08/07 St. Paul, MN - Turf Club
08/08 Madison, WI - Majestic Theatre
08/09 Detroit, MI - El Club
08/11 Toronto, ON - The Great Hall
08/12 Montreal, QC - Theatre Fairmount
08/13 Cambridge, MA - The Sinclair
08/14 Brooklyn, NY - Elsewhere
08/15 Philadelphia, PA - Ukie Club
08/16 Washington, D.C. - 9:30 Club