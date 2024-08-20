Fuzzzel is a new app where you can experience "artisanal white noise" from a coterie of alternative artists like Owen Pallett, Mary Lattimore, Kelly Moran, clipping., Chris Watson and Eluvium.

Created by music journalist and software developer Christopher R. Weingarten, the app launches today with infinite loops from the featured artists that are accompanied by a video, also provided by the artist.

"One of my core beliefs about experimental music is that there's no 'correct' way to listen to it," Weingarten said in a press release. "I've intentionally left Fuzzzel abstract. Play these pieces quietly or loudly. Use them for daydreaming or for focusing. Use them as ambient noise or as your favourite jams. These are open spaces for the user's own wants and needs."

He continued: "When I started approaching these artists, many of them would tell me that they had already concocted bespoke white noise solutions for their own lives. I'm psyched to bring these personal pieces to the world, and allow people to connect with them in their own ways."

Each of the six featured artists provided a statement on the music they contributed to Fuzzzel. Here's Owen Pallett on his "Wake (i)," which is described as "austere" and "desolate":

I started doing yoga in earnest in 2012, going three times a week to the studio by my house. Their choice of music was always distracting. I remember, going into a pigeon pose sequence, that a Fleet Foxes track cued up. I was sweating on my yoga mat, thinking, this is probably the worst context in which one could listen to Fleet Foxes. I like Fleet Foxes in the car or when I'm cooking. I don't like Fleet Foxes when I'm trying to do pigeon pose.

It got me thinking about my ideal musical accompaniment for an exercise such as yoga — not just yoga, but any type of exercise wherein there is a mindful element. Ambient music has a tendency toward repetition, which I didn't want. New age music makes me feel alienated. Classical music just makes me think of my day job. I ruminated on this problem for years.

Then, in 2024, Christopher Weingarten emailed me out of the blue, asking me if I'd like to be paid to make some white noise for him. I immediately said yes, without knowing what the specifics were. When he described the Fuzzzel app, and what the noise was to be used for, I immediately felt like my "yoga music" problem was solved by his suggestion.

I thought about it and built a synth patch in my head, which I called a "noise organ" — white noise being kissed by resonant filters to allow for improvisation. I built the patch and recorded a series of tracks; among them was "Wake (i)." I hope you find it clarifying and useful.

You can check the app out here.