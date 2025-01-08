Rap experimenters clipping. have announced a new album. Dead Channel Sky will be out March 14, with the single "Change the Channel" arriving today and a West Coast tour to follow in the spring.

A press release calls Dead Channel Sky a "cyberpunk and hip-hop project," in contrast to the horrorcore of previous albums There Existed an Addiction to Blood (2019) and Visions of Bodies Being Burned (2020). It's said to be "mixtape-like," with a loose concept offering glimpses rather than a complete picture.

The album's cyberpunk urgency can be heard in the techno-leaning "Change the Channel." Hear the song below; a video will follow in the coming days. Recent singles "Run It" and "Keep Pushing" are included in the tracklist.

clipping. will be touring in support of the album this spring. They'll head up the West Coast between March and May, playing Vancouver on May 1. Scroll past the tracklist below to see the schedule.



Dead Channel Sky:

1. Intro

2. Dominator

3. Change the Channel

4. Run It

5. Go

6. Simple Degradation (Plucks 1-13) (with Bitpanic)

7. Code

8. Dodger

9. Malleus (with Nels Cline)

10. Scams (feat. Tia Nomore)

11. Keep Pushing

12. "From Bright Bodies" (Interlude)

13. Mood Organ

14. Polaroids

15. Simple Degradation (Plucks 14-18) (with Bitpanic)

16. Madcap

17. Mirrorshades pt. 2 (feat. Cartel Madras)

18. "And You Called" (Interlude)

19. Welcome Home Warrior (feat. Aesop Rock)

20. Ask What Happened

clipping. 2024 Tour Dates:

03/14 Los Angeles, CA - The Echoplex

03/15 San Francisco, CA - The Independent

03/29 Knoxville, TN - Big Ears Festival

04/24 Phoenix, AZ - Rebel Lounge

04/26 Salt Lake City, UT - Metro Music Hall

04/27 Denver, CO - Larimer Lounge

04/29 Portland, OR - Holocene

04/30 Seattle, WA - Neumos

05/01 Vancouver, BC - Rickshaw

05/03 Sacramento, CA - Goldfield