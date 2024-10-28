Clairo's fall North American tour behind her latest record Charm was scheduled to continue tonight with the first of three shows at Toronto's Massey Hall, but the singer-songwriter has postponed the concerts due to "extreme exhaustion."

UPDATE (10/28, 1:58 p.m. ET): Clairo has now announced the new dates for her trio of Toronto concerts, which will now take place at Massey Hall on December 16, 17 and 18. All tickets for the original dates will be honoured, and refunds are available via the venue for those who can't make the new dates.

"I know this is disappointing to everyone who bought tickets to see me play but I'm struggling with extreme exhaustion and have been advised to go home until our Boston shows," the artist born Claire Cottrill wrote in a statement posted to her social media channels about two hours ago. "I want you to experience the best show possible, and I'm not in a place to do that right now. I will share updates as I have them regarding refunds, a rescheduled show date that will honour your current tickets, etc. please hold on to your tickets! I appreciate your understanding. i will make it up to you !"

A Twitter user wrote in the replies, "it's funny because you're posting this the night of your 1st concert in toronto when people are already lining up. then, you're continuing in boston which is RIGHT AFTER toronto? make it make sense?" to which Cottrill responded, "the most i can say is i'm sorry and i'm trying to figure out everything & refunds etc in real time - i'm trying to survive .. i know it's not what you want to hear .. tour can bring people to a point of no return."

She added, "i am returning in boston as to not cancel more shows , love to you." The Boston performances are set to take place on October 28 and 29.