Remember Cher Lloyd? If not by her music, perhaps you recall her as the idol of two Scottish girls who don't know how to flush the toilet. Even if you're one of the few nostalgic for "Swagger Jagger" or her ring-a-dingin' cover of "Viva la Vida," you'll probably still want to give her new single "Head Down" a miss.

In the same fashion as other 2010s pop stars attempting to be relevant this decade (*coughs* Katy Perry), Lloyd is stuck in the same tropes we left behind six years ago: lazy trap beats, pseudo R&B vocals clipped ferociously by AutoTune and lyrics about girlbossing so hard you make your ex regret leaving you.

This isn't Lloyd's first attempt at a comeback. Though she hasn't released an album since 2014, she's shared a handful of singles since then that even this chronically online Social Editor has never heard before. If it weren't for the slow news day, you probably wouldn't have ever heard this one either. Turn your swag off below.