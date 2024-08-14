Friday night plans? If you happen to be in Toronto and in the mood to dance, you may just be in luck: ahead of his Massey Hall gig in November amid his North American tour, Caribou has announced a free-pop up show at the Concert Hall (888 Yonge Street) this Friday (August 16).

From 8:30 p.m. to 2:30 a.m., the one and only Dan Snaith will be DJing alongside local legend Korea Town Acid. The Collective Concerts event is 19+ and entry will be on a first-come, first-served basis.

See the announcement below

Caribou has been steadily building new-material momentum in 2024, releasing three singles so far: "Honey," "Broke My Heart" and last month's "Volume."