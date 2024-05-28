Caribou Maps Out 2024 Fall Tour

Last month, Dan Snaith released "Honey" — his first new instalment in the Caribou catalogue since 2020's Suddenly, barring the 2021 standalone single "You Can Do It." The anticipation continues to build today with the announcement of a fall tour, which will bring Caribou to Vancouver, Toronto and Montreal in November.
"We're going on tour and doing headline shows for the first time in years," Snaith wrote on Instagram. "We're going to have a lot of new music to play for you."
Snaith and co.'s road commitments begin in October with a couple of international gigs in Tokyo, Japan (October 14) and Amsterdam, Netherlands (October 17). The tour then gets underway in North America, kicking things off at Vancouver's PNE Forum on November 8. After weaving his way through the US, Caribou returns to Canada to cap off the run with performances at Toronto's Massey Hall (November 23) and Montreal's L'Olympia (November 25).
Tickets go on sale Friday (May 31), with presale access available through Caribou's newsletter. See the full itinerary below.
Caribou 2024 Tour Dates:
10/14 Tokyo, Japan - O-East
10/17 Amsterdam, Netherlands - DGTL @ Amsterdam Dance Event
11/08 Vancouver, BC - PNE Forum
11/09 Portland, OR - Roseland Theater
11/10 Seattle, WA - Showbox Sodo
11/12 Oakland, CA - Fox Theater
11/13 Los Angeles, CA - Shrine Expo Hall
11/15 Denver, CO - The Mission Ballroom
11/17 Chicago, IL - The Salt Shed
11/18 Atlanta, GA - The Eastern
11/19 Washington, D.C. - The Anthem
11/20 Philadelphia, PA - Franklin Music Hall
11/21 Brooklyn, NY - Great Hall at Avant Gardner
11/23 Toronto, ON - Massey Hall
11/25 Montreal, QC - L'Olympia