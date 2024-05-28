Caribou Maps Out 2024 Fall Tour

Last month, Dan Snaith released "Honey" — his first new instalment in the Caribou catalogue since 2020's Suddenly, barring the 2021 standalone single "You Can Do It." The anticipation continues to build today with the announcement of a fall tour, which will bring Caribou to Vancouver, Toronto and Montreal in November.

"We're going on tour and doing headline shows for the first time in years," Snaith wrote on Instagram. "We're going to have a lot of new music to play for you."

Snaith and co.'s road commitments begin in October with a couple of international gigs in Tokyo, Japan (October 14) and Amsterdam, Netherlands (October 17). The tour then gets underway in North America, kicking things off at Vancouver's PNE Forum on November 8. After weaving his way through the US, Caribou returns to Canada to cap off the run with performances at Toronto's Massey Hall (November 23) and Montreal's L'Olympia (November 25).

Tickets go on sale Friday (May 31), with presale access available through Caribou's newsletter. See the full itinerary below.

Caribou 2024 Tour Dates:

10/14 Tokyo, Japan - O-East

10/17 Amsterdam, Netherlands - DGTL @ Amsterdam Dance Event

11/08 Vancouver, BC - PNE Forum

11/09 Portland, OR - Roseland Theater

11/10 Seattle, WA - Showbox Sodo

11/12 Oakland, CA - Fox Theater

11/13 Los Angeles, CA - Shrine Expo Hall

11/15 Denver, CO - The Mission Ballroom

11/17 Chicago, IL - The Salt Shed

11/18 Atlanta, GA - The Eastern

11/19 Washington, D.C. - The Anthem

11/20 Philadelphia, PA - Franklin Music Hall

11/21 Brooklyn, NY - Great Hall at Avant Gardner

11/23 Toronto, ON - Massey Hall

11/25 Montreal, QC - L'Olympia