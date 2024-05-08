Montreal's MUTEK Announces Complete 2024 Festival Lineup

MUTEK Festival organizers have announced the complete crew of artists gearing up to take over Montreal for the fest's 25th anniversary edition, which will be held from August 20 to 25 at multiple venues throughout the city.

Performers joining the previously announced slate of acts led by Colin Stetson, Marie Davidson and Fred Everything include Korea Town Acid, CUERPOS, Mike Shannon, Piezo, Liftkit and Arc & Texture.

A huge wave of Quebec-based artists have joined the fray as well, including softcoresoft, Persuasion, Nick Schofield, Bénédicte, Sinjin Hawke with Zora Jones, CLOUD BODIES, Orchestroll, Ribambel, Liliane Chlela and several more.

Performances will take place via a handful of different series held across the week. The late-night Nocturne series at the Society for Arts and Technology and Métropolis at MTELUS require tickets, while attendance at the Expérience outdoor stage at Esplanade Tranquille will be free.

Although they've revealed their full lineup of performing artists, that's not even the last trick MUTEK organizers have up their sleeve — the fest has even more programming on the way, with announcements still to come.

Full festival passes and single-day tickets are on sale now, still at an early-bird rate until tonight (May 8) at 11:59 p.m. They can be found at MUTEK's official website, where you can also check out additional scheduling and lineup information.