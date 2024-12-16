One of the unfortunate trends of 2023 has reared its head here in the final weeks of 2024, as a pop star has once again been struck by an object thrown by an audience member, with Billie Eilish being the target of the projectile.

The incident took place in the Phoenix outskirt of Glendale, AZ, on Friday (December 13). While seated on stage singing the Barbie ballad "What Was I Made For?" Eilish was hit in the face by what appeared to be a necklace or possibly a bracelet. She stopped singing for a couple of lines but seemed to be unhurt and quickly recovered, tossing the necklace aside with an apparent look of disgust.

Eilish spoke out against exactly this last year. She said, "I've been getting hit on stage with things for like, literally, six years, I don't know why this is, like, new. People just get excited and it can be dangerous."

She added, "I have mixed feelings about it, because when you're up there it blows. But you know it's out of love and they're just trying to give you something. You're in a vulnerable position, but I've been getting hit with stuff for like, years."

See footage of Eilish's latest yeeting below.