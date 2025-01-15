Ahead of sharing his first album in seven years as Baths next month, Will Wiesenfeld has both announced a North American tour and shared another new song from the effort.

This March and April, Wiesenfeld will take new LP Gut on the road for 29 performances on the continent. Support on the trek comes from Fashion Club.

Three tour stops come in Canada. Baths and Fashion Club will first play Montreal's Toscadura (March 28) and Toronto's Longboat Hall (March 29), ahead of venturing west to Vancouver's Fox Cabaret (April 11).

Find the complete tour itinerary below. Tickets for all shows go on sale January 17, with further details available via the artist's official website.

Alongside the tour news, Wiesenfeld has shared new Baths single "Eden" with an accompanying self-directed video you can watch below.

Wiesenfeld shares of the single, "'Eden' revels in the joy of my own insatiable sexual appetite and constant search for gratification. It is a reversal, finding god in the body, here on earth. In it, I demand that heaven come down to me, meet me on my terms, and 'drink' of me—not unlike a catholic congregation is instructed to drink the blood of Christ in the eucharist. 'Slip into my ellipsis' is a demand for the powers that be to share in my erotic fervor, in the feeling that is the closest I get in my adult life to a religious experience. Subsequently, the way that feeling affects me in a broader sense is when the rest of Gut comes into focus."

Gut arrives February 21 via Basement's Basement.

Baths 2025 Tour Dates:

03/06 San Diego, CA - Soda Bar

03/07 Tucson, AZ - Hotel Congress

03/08 Albuquerque, NM - Sister Bar

03/10 Dallas, TX - Deep Ellum Art Co

03/11 San Antonio, TX - Paper Tiger

03/12 Austin, TX - SXSW

03/17 Nashville, TN - Row One Stage

03/18 Atlanta, GA - Aisle 5

03/21 Richmond, VA - R. Music Hall

03/22 Baltimore, ND - Ottobar

03/23 Philadelphia, PA - MilkBoy

03/25 Brooklyn, NY - Baby's All Right

03/26 Somerville, MA - Rockwell

03/27 Kingston, NY - Tubby's

03/28 Montreal, QC - Toscadura

03/29 Toronto, ON - Longboat Hall

03/31 Chicago, IL - Sleeping Village

04/01 Milwaukee, WI - Cactus Club

04/02 Minneapolis, MN - Icehouse

04/04 Kansas City, MO - Record Bar

04/05 Denver, CO - Marquis Theater

04/06 Salt Lake City, UT - Kilby Court

04/08 Boise, ID - Neurolux

04/11 Vancouver, BC - Fox Cabaret

04/12 Seattle, WA - Barboza

04/13 Portland, OR - Holocene

04/16 San Francisco, CA - Rickshaw Stop

04/20 Los Angeles, CA - The Echo