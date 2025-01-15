Ahead of sharing his first album in seven years as Baths next month, Will Wiesenfeld has both announced a North American tour and shared another new song from the effort.
This March and April, Wiesenfeld will take new LP Gut on the road for 29 performances on the continent. Support on the trek comes from Fashion Club.
Three tour stops come in Canada. Baths and Fashion Club will first play Montreal's Toscadura (March 28) and Toronto's Longboat Hall (March 29), ahead of venturing west to Vancouver's Fox Cabaret (April 11).
Find the complete tour itinerary below. Tickets for all shows go on sale January 17, with further details available via the artist's official website.
Alongside the tour news, Wiesenfeld has shared new Baths single "Eden" with an accompanying self-directed video you can watch below.
Wiesenfeld shares of the single, "'Eden' revels in the joy of my own insatiable sexual appetite and constant search for gratification. It is a reversal, finding god in the body, here on earth. In it, I demand that heaven come down to me, meet me on my terms, and 'drink' of me—not unlike a catholic congregation is instructed to drink the blood of Christ in the eucharist. 'Slip into my ellipsis' is a demand for the powers that be to share in my erotic fervor, in the feeling that is the closest I get in my adult life to a religious experience. Subsequently, the way that feeling affects me in a broader sense is when the rest of Gut comes into focus."
Gut arrives February 21 via Basement's Basement.
Baths 2025 Tour Dates:
03/06 San Diego, CA - Soda Bar
03/07 Tucson, AZ - Hotel Congress
03/08 Albuquerque, NM - Sister Bar
03/10 Dallas, TX - Deep Ellum Art Co
03/11 San Antonio, TX - Paper Tiger
03/12 Austin, TX - SXSW
03/17 Nashville, TN - Row One Stage
03/18 Atlanta, GA - Aisle 5
03/21 Richmond, VA - R. Music Hall
03/22 Baltimore, ND - Ottobar
03/23 Philadelphia, PA - MilkBoy
03/25 Brooklyn, NY - Baby's All Right
03/26 Somerville, MA - Rockwell
03/27 Kingston, NY - Tubby's
03/28 Montreal, QC - Toscadura
03/29 Toronto, ON - Longboat Hall
03/31 Chicago, IL - Sleeping Village
04/01 Milwaukee, WI - Cactus Club
04/02 Minneapolis, MN - Icehouse
04/04 Kansas City, MO - Record Bar
04/05 Denver, CO - Marquis Theater
04/06 Salt Lake City, UT - Kilby Court
04/08 Boise, ID - Neurolux
04/11 Vancouver, BC - Fox Cabaret
04/12 Seattle, WA - Barboza
04/13 Portland, OR - Holocene
04/16 San Francisco, CA - Rickshaw Stop
04/20 Los Angeles, CA - The Echo