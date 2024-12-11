Baths — the solo project of L.A.'s Will Wiesenfeld — has announced his first album in seven years with Gut, arriving February 21 via Basement's Basement.

In a statement about the new record, Wiesenfeld said:

I think about men, and sex, quite literally all the time. To make a new album that felt like an actual honest effort meant exploring this fact further than I've ever been comfortable with, with no regard to personal embarrassment or relatability.

Alongside the announcement, he's also shared a video for lead single "Sea of Men," which finds Wiesenfeld in a much more punky, organic mode than his previous music as Baths.The song is a twitchy, clamouring bit of mid-aughts dance punk, driving and somehow featherlight. It's great.

The song's video, directed by Wiesenfeld, finds him playing every member of his band in a bare white room.

"I find myself thinking about how confusingly animal I often feel — present in body but dissociative in spirit. Instinctual," Wiesenfeld said of "Sea of Men" in a statement. "An entire life where appetite comes first and 'carnal is a normal mode,' leaving little room to discover anything new about myself while constantly scavenging for the next gratification."

Baths' last album was 2017's Romaplasm.

Check out the video for "Sea of Men" and see the Gut tracklist below.



Gut:

1. Eyewall

2. Sea of Men

3. Peacocking

4. Eden

5. Homosexuals

6. Cedar Stairwell

7. American Mythos

8. Chaos

9. Governed

10. Verity

11. The Sound of a Blooming Flower