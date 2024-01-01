Longboat Hall is a self-contained venue in the same building as the Great Hall, located on Dovercourt Road. Formerly the site of the original West End YMCA, the hall was named after the 1907 Boston Marathon winner Tom Longboat, an Onondaga distance runner from Six Nations of the Grand River, who trained in Toronto in the early 20th century.

The venue is known for its trademark oval running track balcony, overlooking the main floor and bar. The 400-person capacity room has hosted performances from Elliott Brood, Choir! Choir! Choir!, Rich Aucoin and Orla Gartland. Exclaim! has also held shows from its Class Of series at the hall in the past.