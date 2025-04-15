The 2025 edition of Sled Island already has plenty to offer, but organizers have unveiled even more reasons to attend this year's festival by way of its full lineup heading to Calgary from June 18 to 22.

In addition to guest curators Otoboke Beaver and headliners TOPS and Yaya Bey, the festivities will now also include performances by Zola Jesus, Baths, Sofie Royer, Kara-Lis Coverdale, PYPY, evicshen, Bibi Club, Liiek, Niecy Blues, Otoboke Beaver's final pick DMBQ, Mattmac, Sea of Lettuce, Laraw, Truck Violence, Barbara, SHY FRiEND, KT Laine, Thomas Thomas, Lowkita, ZENON & the 64, Oranje, SMUTHER, Feartilizer 1492, No More Moments, Void of Mood, LVL Collective, Creeasian, BLKFT and DJ Blexxy.

As previously reported, the festival will also see performances by Tropical Fuck Storm, Oddisee, Horse Jumper of Love, Xiu Xiu, Mary Lattimore, Snõõper, Makaya McCraven, Mizmor, Kimmortal, Willie Thrasher & Linda Saddleback, SANAM, Motherhood, jo passed, Rae Spoon, K-Riz & the Family, CHXMERAS, Brass Lip, Victrix, Arlo Maverick, NATLAK, Babe Corner and PERRA, as well as Otoboke Beaver's other picks in the Mummies, Peelander-Z, Black Ends, LEMON BOY, MUÑECA, BB BOMB and Glockabelle.

Festival passes are currently on sale via Sled's website. There, you can get your hands on Discovery Passes, Discovery Plus Passes, All-Ages Passes (for attendees under 18), and single-event tickets (ranging from $25 to $45).

See the announcement below. Check out everything else that Canada's festival season has to offer here.