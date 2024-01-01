Located in Laval, QC, Place Bell opened in 2017 and is home to an NHL-sized skating rink and a 10,000-seat capacity.

Co-owned by Canadian concert promoter Evenko, the venue is home to the Laval Rocket hockey team and the Canadien's American Hockey League farm team. The Montreal Canadiens also have a 20-year lease to occupy the building.

Place Bell has had massive effects on both Laval's sports and entertainment tourism. While being a major sports hub, Place Bell is also a cultural and musical venue. It has welcomed live performances from both local and international talent. Notable performances at the venue include Mother Mother, Sum 41, PJ Harvey, Charli XCX, Charlotte Cardin and Hozier.