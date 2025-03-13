Area 506 Festival Announces 2025 Lineup with Broken Social Scene, Alexisonfire, Arkells

Matt Mays, Death from Above 1979, Cancer Bats, Half Moon Run and more will also perform

BY Allie GregoryPublished Mar 13, 2025

Celebrating its 10th anniversary, Saint John, NB's Area 506 Festival has announced its 2025 lineup, taking place at the Waterfront Container Village from August 1 to 3. 

The anniversary edition will feature performances by Broken Social Scene, Matt Mays, the Last Call, the Kingston Collective, Poets and Liars, Alexisonfire, Death from Above 1979, Cancer Bats, the Motorleague, the Merci Buckets, Wolf Castle with the Olympic Symphonium, Today Junior, Arkells, Half Moon Run, Ria Mae, Maggie Andrew, Baie, Ura Star & Fireball Kid and Red Cardinal.

A limited batch of early-bird tickets is on sale now here. Check out the lineup announcement below and head to the festival's website for more information.


