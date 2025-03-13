Cosmo Music — the musical instrument superstore in Richmond Hill, ON, with the largest selection in the country — has announced that, after 57 years, it will be ceasing operations, with Long & McQuade taking over the location.

The Herbert family announced the news of their "difficult decision" yesterday (March 12), writing, "The challenges after COVID were tough. We made significant technology investments to stay ahead, but they were expensive and didn't go as planned. At the same time, the market softened, making it even harder to recover. Despite our best efforts, these challenges became too much to overcome."

They went on to say that the store will remain open for the time being, with an exact closing date yet to be determined based on "remaining inventory and other factors." Sale details will also be announced soon, with the processing of refunds for customers with existing orders.

"Cosmo Music has been more than just a store — it's been a place where musicians found inspiration, connected with others, and shared their passion for music," the Herbert Family concluded. "We are truly grateful for the opportunity to have supported your love for music."

The business was founded in 1966 as Cosmo Guitars, Tom Herbert's import operation, and expanded into a Downsview retail store in 1968. Cosmo Music relocated to Richmond Hill in 1971, offering a wider range of instruments as well as music lessons, with brass and woodwind instruments introduced in 1975.

Five years after moving to a larger Yonge Street location in 1985, the Herbert family opened the Brass and Woodwind Centre and became a leader in the field. In 2008, Cosmo Music combined its locations into one superstore, North America's largest musical instrument retailer location.

Watch the Herbert family's farewell video below, and stay tuned to the Cosmo Music website for further updates.