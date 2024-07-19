Base31 — the evolving cultural hub located on the site of a 70-acre WWII training base in Picton, ON — has announced the full programming details for its 2024 summer concert lineup, which will bring more than 14 major Canadian acts to Prince Edward County.

In addition to hosting a number of one-off concerts headlined by the likes of Tom Cochrane, Half Moon Run, TALK, Tokyo Police Club, Bahamas, the Strumbellas, Trooper and Honeymoon Suite, Matthew Good and His Band, and the Art of Time Ensemble's Sgt. Pepper's Lonely Hearts Club Band at the Drill Hall venue, Base31 hosts two music festivals: last month's Pretty Excellent Country Music Festival and Rock the County, which runs from August 23 to 24, featuring the Glorious Sons, Matt Mays, the Trews, OMBIIGIZI, Zoon, Kasador and Kojak.

Now in its third season, Base31 is introducing the Commissary Food + Drink Market — a 500-person capacity open-air spot for everything from late-night post-concert drinks and snacks, to breakfasts and dinners. Five shipping container kitchens, the Commissary Bar & Cafe, and plenty of seating will satisfy every craving in a music-infused atmosphere.

Tickets for the shows are on sale now, and you can check out the full lineup schedule via the Base31 website.