It's hard to believe that it was less than six months ago when we first got word about Rogers Stadium, Live Nation's upcoming confusingly named, largest purpose-built outdoor concert venue in Toronto. The target for its opening has always been spring of this year, but there's now an official opening date.

Starting June 29, the open-air stadium will be open at 105 Carl Hall Road in North York to host 50,000 people at 12 to 15 events annually for the next five years, after which Northcrest Developments will transform the 44-acre lot of industrial land into new residential neighbourhoods.

As promised, 12 events have been announced thus far, with K-pop group Stray Kids scheduled to be the first performers at the stadium on its inaugural night. After that, Coldplay take over on July 7, 8, 11 and 12, before BLACKPINK concerts on July 22 and 23.

The first shows to be confirmed at Rogers Stadium were Oasis's two-night stand on August 24 and 25 as part of their reunion tour, set to be followed by System of a Down and Deftones on September 3 and 5, as well as Hozier on September 10.