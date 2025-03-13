Supporting their latest record Tintamarre, Montreal-via-Moncton Acadian folk-rock trio Les Hay Babies have announced their tour plans for the year — which will bring them all around the province of Quebec, as well as to select cities in Ontario and New Brunswick.

The festivities kick off tonight, with the band performing at Ottawa's National Arts Centre. They'll spend the next month or so traversing the province they've adopted as their own ahead of getting back to their roots with a performance in Edmunston, NB, on April 18. (They'll also hit Rogersville and Moncton in May.)

After another Ontario stop in Waterloo on May 10, Les Hay Babies will return to the province in July to play Toronto's Horsehoe Tavern (July 3) and Mariposa Folk Festival in Orillia (July 4). They also have more Quebec dates through mid-October.

Tickets are on sale now. See the full itinerary — as well as the music video for Les Hay Babies' latest single "Some People" — below, and find additional upcoming shows with Exclaim!'s Canadian concert listings.



Les Hay Babies 2025 Tour Dates:

03/13 Ottawa, ON - National Arts Centre

03/14 Frelighsburg, QC - Beat & Betterave

03/15 Lavaltrie, QC - Saint-Antoine

03/27 Saguenay, QC - Côté-Cour

03/29 Saint-Prime, QC - Vieux Couvent

04/02 Brossard, QC - Club Dix30

04/03 Trois-Rivières, QC - Cogeco Amphitheatre

04/04 Sherbrooke, QC - Granada Theatre

04/05 Saint-Eustache, QC - Petit Église

04/17 Rimouski, QC - Salle Desjardins-Telus

04/18 Edmundston, NB - Centre of the Arts

04/24 Quebec City, QC - Grizzly Fuzz

04/25 Otterburn Park, QC - Diffusions Point-Valaine

04/26 Terrebonne, QC - Moulinet

05/03 Rogersville, NB - Salle Lisa Leblanc

05/07 Montreal, QC - Club Soda

05/08 Beauharnois, QC - Manoir de Beauharnois

05/09 Richmond, QC - Richmond Centre of the Arts

05/10 Waterloo, ON - Waterloo House of Culture

05/29 Moncton, NB - Capitol Theatre

07/03 Toronto, ON - Horseshoe Tavern

07/04 Orillia, ON - Mariposa Folk Festival

07/07 Quebec City, QC - FEQ

07/12 Piopolis, QC - Piopolis Church

09/11 Témiscouata-sur-le-Lac, QC - Beaulieu Culturel

09/12 L'Assomption, QC - Vieux Palais de L'Assomption

09/13 Saint-Irénée, QC - Domaine Forget Concert Hall

09/25 Dolbeau-Mistassini, QC - Vox Populi

09/26 Saint-Casimir, QC - Les Grands Bois

09/27 Magog, QC - Vieux Clocher de Magog

10/09 New Richmond, QC - Salle de spectacles

10/10 Gaspé, QC - Griffon Cultural Centre

10/15 Lévis, QC - L'Anglicane

10/16 Bois-des-Filion, QC - Le BAM

10/17 Gatineau, QC - Minotaure

10/18 Shawinigan, QC - Francis-Brisson House of Culture