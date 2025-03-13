Supporting their latest record Tintamarre, Montreal-via-Moncton Acadian folk-rock trio Les Hay Babies have announced their tour plans for the year — which will bring them all around the province of Quebec, as well as to select cities in Ontario and New Brunswick.
The festivities kick off tonight, with the band performing at Ottawa's National Arts Centre. They'll spend the next month or so traversing the province they've adopted as their own ahead of getting back to their roots with a performance in Edmunston, NB, on April 18. (They'll also hit Rogersville and Moncton in May.)
After another Ontario stop in Waterloo on May 10, Les Hay Babies will return to the province in July to play Toronto's Horsehoe Tavern (July 3) and Mariposa Folk Festival in Orillia (July 4). They also have more Quebec dates through mid-October.
Tickets are on sale now. See the full itinerary — as well as the music video for Les Hay Babies' latest single "Some People" — below, and find additional upcoming shows with Exclaim!'s Canadian concert listings.
Les Hay Babies 2025 Tour Dates:
03/13 Ottawa, ON - National Arts Centre
03/14 Frelighsburg, QC - Beat & Betterave
03/15 Lavaltrie, QC - Saint-Antoine
03/27 Saguenay, QC - Côté-Cour
03/29 Saint-Prime, QC - Vieux Couvent
04/02 Brossard, QC - Club Dix30
04/03 Trois-Rivières, QC - Cogeco Amphitheatre
04/04 Sherbrooke, QC - Granada Theatre
04/05 Saint-Eustache, QC - Petit Église
04/17 Rimouski, QC - Salle Desjardins-Telus
04/18 Edmundston, NB - Centre of the Arts
04/24 Quebec City, QC - Grizzly Fuzz
04/25 Otterburn Park, QC - Diffusions Point-Valaine
04/26 Terrebonne, QC - Moulinet
05/03 Rogersville, NB - Salle Lisa Leblanc
05/07 Montreal, QC - Club Soda
05/08 Beauharnois, QC - Manoir de Beauharnois
05/09 Richmond, QC - Richmond Centre of the Arts
05/10 Waterloo, ON - Waterloo House of Culture
05/29 Moncton, NB - Capitol Theatre
07/03 Toronto, ON - Horseshoe Tavern
07/04 Orillia, ON - Mariposa Folk Festival
07/07 Quebec City, QC - FEQ
07/12 Piopolis, QC - Piopolis Church
09/11 Témiscouata-sur-le-Lac, QC - Beaulieu Culturel
09/12 L'Assomption, QC - Vieux Palais de L'Assomption
09/13 Saint-Irénée, QC - Domaine Forget Concert Hall
09/25 Dolbeau-Mistassini, QC - Vox Populi
09/26 Saint-Casimir, QC - Les Grands Bois
09/27 Magog, QC - Vieux Clocher de Magog
10/09 New Richmond, QC - Salle de spectacles
10/10 Gaspé, QC - Griffon Cultural Centre
10/15 Lévis, QC - L'Anglicane
10/16 Bois-des-Filion, QC - Le BAM
10/17 Gatineau, QC - Minotaure
10/18 Shawinigan, QC - Francis-Brisson House of Culture