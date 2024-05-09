Animal Collective Announce 'Sung Tongs' 20th Anniversary Reissue and Live Album

Animal Collective have announced a 20th anniversary vinyl repress of their landmark 2004 album Sung Tongs, arriving October 4 alongside Sung Tongs Live at the Theatre at Ace Hotel, which captures the 2018 Los Angeles concert where Avey Tare and Panda Bear performed the album in full.

The repress will be available on a canary yellow and ruby red 2LP, making this the first time the album has been available on colour vinyl. Today, you can hear "Kids on Holiday - Live."

The Sung Tongs coloured vinyl is available to pre-order now, while Sung Tongs Live at the Theatre at Ace Hotel is also available to pre-order on neon orange and light green vinyl.



Check out "Kids on Holiday - Live" below.



