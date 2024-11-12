Animal Collective's Geologist & D.S. have announced their debut album as a duo — A Shaw Deal arrives January 31, and it's being previewed with new single "Route 9 Falls," which you can hear below.

The album is the result of Brian "Geologist" Weitz using a modular system to reorder and reconstruct a few minutes of music that Doug Shaw had posted to Instagram, creating what was meant to be a birthday present for Shaw — an album for his friend created using his own music as its basis.

"I didn't set out to make a Geologist record, or even a record anyone but Doug would hear," Weitz said in a statement. "I didn't add any new sounds beyond what existed, and just fed the raw materials through myself as a possible channel. That way, I could say, 'Happy birthday. You made a record, you just didn't know it.'"

"Route 9 Falls" is a frantic whirl of music, its wildness mirrored by Danny Perez's music video, which takes clips of Shaw's playing — the same footage that moved Weitz to create A Shaw Deal — and stretches them through a black hole.

Check out the video for "Route 9 Falls" below.