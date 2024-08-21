Following their appearance at Osheaga earlier this month, Amyl and the Sniffers are back with a new album. Cartoon Darkness arrives October 25 via B2B / Virgin Music Group.

"Cartoon Darkness is about climate crisis, war, A.I., tiptoeing on the eggshells of politics, and people feeling like they're helping by having a voice online when we're all just feeding the data beast of Big Tech, our modern-day god," bandleader Amy Taylor said in a press release. "It's about the fact that our generation is spoon-fed information. We look like adults, but we're children forever cocooned in a shell. We're all passively gulping up distractions that don't even cause pleasure, sensation or joy, they just cause numbness."

Alongside the announcement, the Australian punks have unveiled the single "Chewing Gum" with a music video. Watch it, and check out the tracklist for Cartoon Darkness below.



Cartoon Darkness:

1. Jerkin'

2. Chewing Gum

3. Tiny Bikini

4. Big Dreams

5. It's Mine

6. Motorbike Song

7. Doing in Me Head

8. Pigs

9. Bailing on Me

10. U Should Not Be Doing That

11. Do It Do It

12. Going Somewhere

13. Me and the Girls