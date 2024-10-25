Happy Cartoon Darkness day to all who celebrate! To keep the festivities going, Amyl and the Sniffers have newly announced a North American leg for their touring plans in the first half of 2025, including a couple of Canadian concerts in Vancouver and Toronto.

With support from Sheer Mag, the Australian punks will hit the road starting March 25 in Portland, OR, before swiftly making their first Canadian stop in Vancouver to play the Commodore Ballroom on March 26.

After a month-long break starting about a week into April, Amyl and the Sniffers return to North America in full force in the month of May, returning to Canada to perform at Toronto's History on May 12. They'll wrap up on this continent on May 23 in Nashville, TN, before continuing overseas.

Tickets go on sale to the general public next Friday (November 1), with presales getting underway on October 30 at 10 a.m. local time. Find the band's full North American itinerary below.

Amyl and the Sniffers 2025 Tour Dates:

03/25 Portland, OR - McMenamins Crystal Ballroom*

03/26 Vancouver, BC - Commodore Ballroom *

03/27 Seattle, WA - Paramount Theatre *

03/30 Salt Lake City, UT - Rockwell at the Complex *

03/31 Denver, CO - The Mission Ballroom *

04/02 Kanas City, MO - Uptown Theater *

04/04 Dallas, TX - House of Blues Dallas *

04/05 Austin, TX - Stubb's Waller Creek Amphitheater *

04/06 Houston, TX - White Oak Music Hall *

04/07 San Antonio, TX - Paper Tiger *

05/07 St. Paul, MN - Palace Theatre *

05/08 Chicago, IL - The Salt Shed *

05/09 Madison, WI - The Sylvee *

05/10 Royal Oak, MI - Royal Oak Music Theatre *

05/12 Toronto, ON - History *

05/13 Cleveland, OH - Agora Theatre *

05/15 New York, NY - The Rooftop at Pier 17 *

05/16 Philadelphia, PA - Franklin Music Hall *

05/17 Boston, MA - Roadrunner *

05/19 Silver Spring, MD - The Fillmore Silver Spring *

05/21 Raleigh, NC - The Ritz *

05/22 Atlanta, GA - The Eastern *

05/23 Nashville, TN - Marathon Music Works *

* with Sheer Mag