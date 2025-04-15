Big Thief singer-songwriter Adrianne Lenker has announced a 43-track live album clocking in at two hours in length. Live at Revolution Hall will be out next week (April 24) through 4AD.

The album combines recordings from three shows on her Bright Future tour last year, when Lenker performed alongside pianist Nick Hakim and violinist Josefin Runsteen. A press release notes that engineer Andrew Sarlo's recordings have a "delicate fidelity that laces warble with clarity."

Sarlo said in a statement, "Clocking in around 120 minutes featuring songs & vignettes recorded exclusively on reel to reel and cassette tape, there was an attempt to create a different spin on what a live album could be. Recorded over the span of three days while on the Bright Future tour, we put friendship at the focal point making this a loving memento from one friend to another."

The album will be out digitally and on a double cassette limited to 500 copies. It's available to preorder here.

See the tracklist below and hear the live version of "happiness." Of the 43 tracks, 11 of them are spoken interludes, while some of the musical tracks feature mashups of two songs. In addition to solo material, there are some Big Thief songs and five previously unreleased cuts.



Live at Revolution Hall:

1. hello, i love you & blue lightning

2. - door & how are you? -

3. little things

4. happiness

5. cut my hair

6. time escaping & wild whistling

7. cattails & soundcheck

8. ruined

9. - nick & josefin -

10. symbol

11. real house

12. indiana & sneezing

13. - now westlin winds -

14. i do love you

15. - brief message for adrianne -

16. heavy focus

17. vampire empire

18. - lady midnight, i'll tape you back together -

19. born for loving you

20. i will always love you

21. - noah -

22. spud infinity

23. - oso -

24. promise is a pendulum

25. - backwards intermission -

26. evol (kcehc)

27. fangs

28. oldest

29. sadness as a gift

30. - drawing a star -

31. orange

32. two reverse

33. free treasure & fire trucks

34. ripples & happy birthday alice

35. fool

36. not a lot, just forever

37. - naljf & crowd -

38. no limit

39. donut seam

40. zombie girl

41. - happy birthday everyone -

42. anything

43. wake me up to drive