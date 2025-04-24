Salmon Arm, BC's ROOTSandBLUES Festival is celebrating its 33rd year this summer. Running from July 25 to 27, the 2025 edition is welcoming acts that range from bluegrass to folk to funk and more to the festival stage, with programming that was was carefully curated to offer a "diverse, multigenerational lineup where you've got artists that will appeal to all ages," according to Kevin Tobin, the event's artistic director.

In addition to live music, ROOTSandBLUES is also offering both camping opportunities, artisan vendors, food, beverage, and a family zone.

Check out our five must-see acts coming to ROOTSandBLUES Festival this year. Weekend and day passes are available now on the festival's website.

Burton Cummings

Former Guess Who frontman and Canadian music vet Burton Cummings will be one of three headliners for this year's programming, and will be sure to promise more than just a few good moments this festival weekend.

Elisapie

Elisapie's ethereal covers of classic hits from Blondie, Fleetwood Mac, Sheryl Crow and more in Inuktitut will be sure to catch the attention of festivalgoers, and it's her powerful voice, magnetic stage presence and storytelling abilities that will keep audiences staying and coming back for more.

Empanada Ilegales

Vancouver's Empanadas Ilegales have quickly become festival staples, and their boundless energy will keep audiences on their feet as they invite listeners into their mix of psychedelic cumbia and surf rock.

The Sadies

The death of the Sadies' Dallas Good in February 2022 was a massive loss to the Canadian music scene, and the band have held up their part of continuing his legacy. Make sure you don't miss the Sadies on the ROOTSandBLUES stage this summer, whose LP Colder Streams made it to Exclaim!'s list of 20 best Canadian albums of the 2020s so far, a record that we gave a coveted score of 10/10.

Ruby Waters

Toronto singer-songwriter released her debut album What's the Point in 2024, a record that she described as being about "coming to terms with never knowing the real meaning of life, while accepting the up and downs that come with it." We may not know the meaning of life, but we definitely know that Waters's performance at ROOTSandBLUEs is a must-see.