Actress has detailed a new album. Даррен Дж. Каннінгем arrives November 15 via Smalltown Supersound.

Following the artist's 2024 full-length Statik, which saw release via Smalltown Supersound, Даррен Дж. Каннінгем collects music that the artist first shared via a Resident Advisor podcast this past June.

You can revisit that podcast in the player below. The album's title is the UK producer's own name, Darren J. Cunningham, translated into Ukrainian.

Pre-save and pre-order Даррен Дж. Каннінгем. In addition to a digital release, the effort will also be released in vinyl, CD and cassette formats on December 6.



Даррен Дж. Каннінгем:

1. Даррен Дж. Каннінгем