The mind behind beloved crime drama The Sopranos will be explored in a new two-part documentary next month.

Wise Guy: David Chase and 'The Sopranos,' which previously premiered at Tribeca 2024, "delves deep into the psyche of the renowned Sopranos creator and writer, David Chase, to illuminate his life and career while offering a unique window into his unparalleled work on the iconic program," per a synopsis.

Watch a trailer for Wise Guy: David Chase and 'The Sopranos' below.

Directed by Alex Gibney, Wise Guy first finds Chase reflecting on how his own upbringing in New Jersey influenced The Sopranos, which he initially conceived as a feature film about a mobster in therapy. Part two of the film finds Chase in deeper discussion and reflection about the making of the series — potentially revisiting the response to the show's finale, or its use of "Don't Stop Believin'."

Cast members who appear in the doc include Lorraine Bracco, Edie Falco, Michael Imperioli, Drea de Matteo, and Steven Van Zandt, while late stars James Gandolfini, Tony Sirico, and Nancy Marchand are shown via archival interviews.

Wise Guy: David Chase and 'The Sopranos' premieres September 7 at 8 p.m. ET on HBO and will be available to stream on Max.

The background story of The Sopranos was explored in 2021's The Many Saints of Newark, which starred Gandolfini's son Michael Gandolfini as a young Tony Soprano.