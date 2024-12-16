From his image being featured on an unofficial Disney Channel DJ theme night to the death metal band Sanguisugabogg selling "Free Luigi" T-shirts, alleged CEO shooter Luigi Mangione and his newfound celebrity moment in the spotlight is far from over. Oscar-winning filmmaker Alex Gibney has been tapped to develop a new documentary about the death of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson, marking the first project about the December 4 shooting.

Per Variety, the documentary, which will be produced by Anonymous Content and Gibney's Jigsaw Productions, will examine "how killers are created, what this killing says about our society and the values we place on who lives and who dies." The documentary will also delve into Americans' frustration with the healthcare industry, rising costs and health insurance companies' denial of claims and care.

Mangione was apprehended five days after the incident in a McDonald's in Pennsylvania, and has yet to be indicted for murder. The 26-year-old was found with a gun and a silencer, fake IDs, and an alleged manifesto about the American healthcare system. He has been charged with forgery and firearms violations and is currently in custody at a Pennsylvania state prison. Mangione continues to receive an outpour of support on social media.

Gibney is also currently in production of another ideologically motivated incident based on Salman Rushdie's memoir Knife: Meditations After an Attempted Murder. Further details about the Luigi Mangione documentary, including its name, have yet to be revealed.