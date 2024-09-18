Tyler, the Creator has joined the cast of Marty Supreme, Josh Safdie's forthcoming film centred on an American ping-pong pro.

Variety reports that both Tyler and Gweneth Paltrow will feature in the A24 title alongside Timothée Chalamet.

Marty Supreme marks Tyler, the Creator's feature film debut. The polymath previously starred in Adult Swim series Loiter Squad and The Jellies!, both of which he co-created. His TV credits also include VICELAND series Nuts + Bolts.

Though exact plot details remain under wraps, it's been reported that Marty Supreme focuses on American table tennis champion Martin "Marty" Reisman.

One of the sport's most visible and best-known players, Reisman won five bronze medals competing at the World Table Tennis Championships through the late '40s and early '50s.

Tyler, the Creator's 2024 has seen him headline Coachella and Lollapalooza, and support Kendrick Lamar at his California Pop Out concert.

Chalamet will soon star as Bob Dylan in biopic A Complete Unknown, directed by James Mangold.