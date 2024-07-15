Timothée Chalamet will pick up the paddle for a new ping-pong production helmed by Josh Safdie.

Deadline reports that Chalamet is "in final negotiations" to produce and star in Marty Supreme, the elder Safdie's new project for A24 Films.

Marty Supreme would mark Josh Safdie's first solo directorial effort since 2008's The Pleasure of Being Robbed.

In January, brother Benny Safdie confirmed that the brothers had split creatively, calling it "a natural progression." A24 previously produced Safdie brothers co-productions like Uncut Gems and Good Time.

Per the outlet, Marty Supreme reportedly centres on American table tennis champion Martin "Marty" Reisman, one of the sport's most visible and best-known players.

Representing the US, Reisman won five bronze medals competing at the World Table Tennis Championships through the late '40s and early '50s. In 1974, he published an autobiography titled The Money Player: The Confessions of America's Greatest Table Tennis Player and Hustler, and passed away in 2012 at age 82.

Chalamet, meanwhile, recently wrapped work on James Mangold's Bob Dylan biopic A Complete Unknown. His 2023 included star turns in Dune: Part Two and Wonka.