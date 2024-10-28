'Skinamarink' Director Kyle Edward Ball Teams with A24 for 'The Land of Nod'

Ball is set to write and direct the project, while Josh Safdie's Central Pictures is on board to produce

BY Megan LaPierrePublished Oct 28, 2024

Edmonton's Kyle Edward Ball made a huge, creepy splash in the horror world with his 2022 debut feature film Skinamarink, which became a viral hit. Now, the filmmaker will be joining forces with indie giant A24 for his next project, a film entitled The Land of Nod.

As Variety reports, little else is known about the movie thus far, but Ball will be writing and directing it, with A24 on board for a global release.

The Land of Nod will be produced by Josh Safdie, Ronald Bronstein and Eli Bush under their new production banner Central Pictures, as well as Tatiana Bears, Bruno Vernaschi Berman and SpectreVision's Lawrence Inglee, Daniel Noah and Elijah Wood. Theo Vieljeux will serve as executive producer.

