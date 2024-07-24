After a few years of serious teasing, some leaked set photos and plenty of gentle dunking, we finally get the first teaser trailer for A Complete Unknown, the new Bob Dylan film starring Timothée Chalamet.

The trailer gives us our best look yet of Timmy as Dylan, which seems to include some light prosthetics. It also includes, as promised, Chalamet doing his own singing. In the clip, the actor does Dylan's '60s classic "A Hard Rain's a-Gonna Fall," and he actually sounds pretty solid! His voice is a little shinier than the real Dylan (that's movie magic for you), but honestly, not the trainwreck some seemed to be expecting.

The teaser trailer also features Monica Barbaro as Joan Baez, Edward Norton as Pete Seeger and Elle Fanning as Sylvie Russo.

Directed by James Mangold, A Complete Unknown arrives in theatres in December. It follows Dylan's early years in New York, his rise to fame and his infamous 1965 Newport Folk Festival performance, where he "went electric."

Check out the teaser below.