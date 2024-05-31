Toronto Blue Jays Tap Simu Liu to Launch City Connect Jerseys

Simu Liu is becoming a figurehead for all things Toronto, whether he's hosting the city's JUNO Awards ceremony, doing a Toronto mans accent or calling out a local restaurant. It's only fitting, then, that the Toronto Blue Jays recruited the actor (and musician) to launch their new City Connect jersey.

The City Connect uniforms, which teams around the MLB have adopted as alternates to their usual jerseys, are specifically focused on a team's hometown. For the Jays, they adopted a theme of "night mode," with a black get-up that shows the city skyline at night. The "T" on the cap resembles the City of Toronto flag.

Liu narrates a minute-and-a-half-long video about the uniforms. "How do you explain a city like Toronto?" he asks. "Night mode: embracing the vibrant colours of the streets stitched across our chest, an iconic skyline reflecting on the shore. Home is at the core. Tipping our cap to a new 'T' while celebrating what makes the city truly one of a kind." The clip is soundtracked by Connor Price and Haviah Mighty's "Trendsetter" (although only Price is heard, and Mighty's verse isn't included).

Watch the video below.