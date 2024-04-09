Simu Liu Is Beefing with a Famous Toronto Restaurant

Simu Liu leads many lives. He's a superhero, a Ken doll, a one-time Fall Out Boy stunt double, a budding musician and he has recently branched out into the food business, where he's heating up beef with the people behind the now-closed Toronto restaurant Momofuku (which still operates locations throughout the US).

The GTA-raised actor is also the chief content officer at American Chinese food company MìLà. In response to Momofuku's legal team controversially sending cease-and-desist letters to businesses selling chili crunch sauces, Liu took to social media to call them out.

"Hey Momofuku, I hear you're bullying businesses over use of the term 'chili crunch,'" he wrote. "As Chief Content Officer of MìLà, I propose a blind taste test of both our 'chili crunch' sauces. Winner keeps the name, loser (it'll be you) backs off. Game on?"