We as a society are obsessed with Beatles biopics these days, so what better time for the long-delayed one on their manager, Brian Epstein, to finally get a North American release?

Originally announced in 2020 with director Jonas Åkerland attached, Midas Man — which went on to actually be directed by Joe Stephenson (Doctor Jekyll) — launched on Prime Video in the UK at the end of October, and will be available to stream in Canada, the US and Mexico on January 22, 2025, via Olyn.

Instrumental in the Beatles' rise before dying of an accidental overdose in 1967, Epstein is portrayed by Jacob Fortune-Lloyd, who stars alongside Emily Watson, Eddie Marsan, Jay Leno and Suzy Eddie Izzard — as well as Blake Richardson (Paul McCartney), Jonah Lees (John Lennon), Leo Harvey-Elledge (George Harrison) and Campbell Wallace (Ringo Starr).

Midas Man follows Epstein's life, which he navigated as a gay Jewish man who went from running a record shop in Liverpool to becoming "the fifth Beatle," and features a soundtrack by composer Alex Baranowski.

"Jacob Fortune-Lloyd stars as the mastermind behind the Beatles' meteoric rise, navigating a whirlwind of unprecedented fame, cultural revolution, and personal demons," a synopsis of the film reads. "But behind the glitz and glamour lies a man seeking acceptance and love in a world not ready. Midas Man peels back the curtain on the swinging '60s, revealing the triumphs, heartbreaks, and secrets of the man who changed the face of music forever. Step into Brian's world, where every touch turns to gold, but the most precious treasure remains just out of reach."

Check out the trailer below, as well as Exclaim!'s review from the movie's premiere at the Toronto Jewish Film Festival earlier this year.