Prefacing this by saying, yes, it's April Fools' Day, but this news came in last night (March 31), so it's presumably safe: it was announced over a year ago now that Sam Mendes would be directing a biopic about each member of the Beatles, and casting rumours have been swirling ever since.

Despite various reports "confirming" that Barry Keoghan would be playing Ringo Starr (from the man himself) and Paul Mescal would be playing Paul McCartney (from the actor's Gladiator II director, Ridley Scott), no official announcement had been made until Mendes made a surprise appearance at Sony's CinemaCon in Las Vegas, NV, where he introduced the stars and announced that all four films would be coming to theatres in April 2028.

In addition to Irish lads Keoghan and Mescal, Harris Dickinson will portray John Lennon, while Joseph Quinn will take on the role of George Harrison. As per Deadline, Mendes said that the month-long successive releases would be the first "bingeable moment in cinema," reportedly quoting Sony Chief Tom Rothman.

The director didn't confirm the order in which the rollout would happen, but he did say that he plans to shoot all four of the movies simultaneously — a process that will take more than a year. "I'm getting Avatar flashbacks," Rothman joked.

Conceptually, going to the movies on a weekly basis for a month to watch another two-hour thing about the same people is one thing already (and that thing is a lot), but the price alone would be astronomical! Maybe they'll have some kind of coupon system? Either way, bad news for people who get paid bi-weekly.