'The Bear' Star Matty Matheson Launches Matheson Food Company Mac & Cheese in Grocers Across Canada

He may not cook on The Bear, but Matty Matheson is actually the show's only real chef. Now, the Ontario-born restaurateur is commodifying his talents in the kitchen with a line of food products sold by his newest venture Matheson Food Company.

The initial launch last year featured a handful of sauces and salad dressings. Now, Matheson has announced that he'll be adding three flavours of boxed mac and cheese to his lineup — Original, Cracked Pep Pep and Creamy Smoky Mac.

Of the original, he said, "It's tangy, it's bold, it's not just for the kiddos. A crowd pleaser with the perfect spoonful of cheesy noodles to fill your belly."

All Matheson Food Company products are now officially available in Canadian grocery stores including Walmart, Farm Boy, Loblaws and more, with plans to expand to the US soon.

For fans of Matheson's menus as found in restaurants like Maker Pizza, Prime Seafood Palace, Matty's Patty's and more, the chef released a mac and cheese recipe using his Matheson Food Company products. Check that out below and find everything Matheson Food Company here.