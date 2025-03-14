Can you believe? Despite the fact that the third season of Ted Lasso ended with (spoiler) the titular character's decision to return to the US to be closer to his son and ex-wife — and that various members of the cast and crew, including co-creator Jason Sudeikis, as well as writer and Roy Kent actor Brett Goldstein have said that Season 3 was written as the series' last — there has long been speculation that the Apple TV+ feel-good comedy hit would be renewed.

Now, the streamer has officially ordered a fourth season of the show, with Sudeikis on board to reprise the moustachioed lead role.

"Ted Lasso has been nothing short of a juggernaut, inspiring a passionate fanbase all over the world, and delivering endless joy and laughter, all while spreading kindness, compassion and unwavering belief," Matt Cherniss, head of programming for Apple TV+, said in a statement. "Everyone at Apple is thrilled to be continuing our collaboration with Jason and the brilliant creative minds behind this show."

Sudeikis added, "As we all continue to live in a world where so many factors have conditioned us to look before we leap, in season four, the folks at AFC Richmond learn to LEAP BEFORE THEY LOOK, discovering that wherever they land, it's exactly where they're meant to be."

Details on Season 4 remain scarce at this point. Apple TV+ has not confirmed any casting beyond Sudeikis, although sources tell The Hollywood Reporter that Juno Temple is in negotiations to reprise her role of Keeley Jones, and Brendan Hunt is "close" to signing on to continue as Coach Beard.