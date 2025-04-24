Building on the success of recent single "Life for Me," Langenburg, SK-born country singer-songwriter Jess Moskaluke has announced a slate of Canadian tour dates for 2025. The aptly titled Life for Me Tour will see her perform across eight provinces this fall.
Getting underway on the West Coast, the first concert is scheduled to take place on September 17 in Sidney, BC. After additional BC performances in Kelowna (September 19), Cranbrook (September 21) and Prince George (October 3) — as well as Alberta gigs in Lethbridge (September 22), Red Deer (September 26), Calgary (September 27), Fort Saskatchewan (October 4), Llyodminster (October 7) and Fort McMurray (October 8) — Moskaluke will make her way to cities in Manitoba, Ontario, Quebec, New Brunswick and Prince Edward Island, ahead of wrapping the tour in Halifax, NS, on November 8.
Tickets for the majority of the concerts will go on general sale tomorrow (April 25) at 10 a.m. local time, with select markets to follow soon, alongside additional dates yet to be announced. Find the full itinerary below, as well as more upcoming shows via Exclaim!'s Canadian concert listings.
Jess Moskaluke 2025 Tour Dates:
09/17 Sidney, BC - Mary Winspear Centre
09/19 Kelowna, BC - OK Corral
09/21 Cranbrook, BC - Key City Theatre
09/22 Lethbridge, AB - Yates Theatre
09/26 Red Deer, AB - Bo's Bar
09/27 Calgary, AB - Chrome Showroom at Deerfoot Casino
10/03 Prince George, BC - Crush Nightclub
10/04 Fort Saskatchewan, AB - Shell Theatre at Dow Centennial Centre
10/07 Lloydminster, AB - Vic Juba Community Theatre
10/08 Fort McMurray, AB - Keyano Theatre
10/18 Brandon, MB - Houston's Nightclub
10/19 Thunder Bay, ON - Community Auditorium
10/23 Thorold, ON - Moose & Goose
10/25 Oshawa, ON - Bond Street
10/26 Toronto, ON - Phoenix Concert Theatre
10/28 Guelph, ON - River Run Centre
10/29 Brockville, ON - Brockville Arts Centre
11/01 Quebec City, QC - Théâtre Capitole
11/04 Moncton, NB - Capitol Theatre
11/05 Charlottetown, PE - PEI Brewing Company
11/06 Fredericton, NB - Fredericton Playhouse
11/08 Halifax, NS - Marquee Theatre