Building on the success of recent single "Life for Me," Langenburg, SK-born country singer-songwriter Jess Moskaluke has announced a slate of Canadian tour dates for 2025. The aptly titled Life for Me Tour will see her perform across eight provinces this fall.

Getting underway on the West Coast, the first concert is scheduled to take place on September 17 in Sidney, BC. After additional BC performances in Kelowna (September 19), Cranbrook (September 21) and Prince George (October 3) — as well as Alberta gigs in Lethbridge (September 22), Red Deer (September 26), Calgary (September 27), Fort Saskatchewan (October 4), Llyodminster (October 7) and Fort McMurray (October 8) — Moskaluke will make her way to cities in Manitoba, Ontario, Quebec, New Brunswick and Prince Edward Island, ahead of wrapping the tour in Halifax, NS, on November 8.

Tickets for the majority of the concerts will go on general sale tomorrow (April 25) at 10 a.m. local time, with select markets to follow soon, alongside additional dates yet to be announced. Find the full itinerary below, as well as more upcoming shows via Exclaim!'s Canadian concert listings.

Jess Moskaluke 2025 Tour Dates:

09/17 Sidney, BC - Mary Winspear Centre

09/19 Kelowna, BC - OK Corral

09/21 Cranbrook, BC - Key City Theatre

09/22 Lethbridge, AB - Yates Theatre

09/26 Red Deer, AB - Bo's Bar

09/27 Calgary, AB - Chrome Showroom at Deerfoot Casino

10/03 Prince George, BC - Crush Nightclub

10/04 Fort Saskatchewan, AB - Shell Theatre at Dow Centennial Centre

10/07 Lloydminster, AB - Vic Juba Community Theatre

10/08 Fort McMurray, AB - Keyano Theatre

10/18 Brandon, MB - Houston's Nightclub

10/19 Thunder Bay, ON - Community Auditorium

10/23 Thorold, ON - Moose & Goose

10/25 Oshawa, ON - Bond Street

10/26 Toronto, ON - Phoenix Concert Theatre

10/28 Guelph, ON - River Run Centre

10/29 Brockville, ON - Brockville Arts Centre

11/01 Quebec City, QC - Théâtre Capitole

11/04 Moncton, NB - Capitol Theatre

11/05 Charlottetown, PE - PEI Brewing Company

11/06 Fredericton, NB - Fredericton Playhouse

11/08 Halifax, NS - Marquee Theatre