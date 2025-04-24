Lorde's "What Was That" Embraces Her Melodramatic Strengths

Exclaim! Staff Picks

BY Alex HudsonPublished Apr 24, 2025

It's not that that the psych folk of Solar Power was bad, exactly, but Lorde's 2021 album didn't get its claws into me like 2017's Melodrama did — an opinion that the world at large clearly shares.

Lorde seems to know it, since her new single, "What Was That" (co-written with Jim-E Stack, and co-produced with Dan Nigro) returns to the clubby clang of Melodrama with lovesick nostalgia, as well as a show-stealing beat drop full of nocturnal reverb and distorted slices of synth.

It's not so much a retread of Melodrama (or "reheating nachos," as the kids say) as it is Lorde embracing her strengths, offering a very promising preview of her yet-to-be-announced fourth album (due out this summer, according to Charli XCX).

(Universal)
MusicReviewsPop and RockStaff PicksAlex's Staff Picks

Tour Dates

September 24, 2025

September 27, 2025

Latest Coverage

More Latest Coverage