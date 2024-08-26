Apple TV+ series Ted Lasso appeared to have ended following Season 3, but now it looks like the beloved soccer (ahem, football) comedy is coming back for Season 4 after all.

Deadline reports that producer Warner Bros. Television has picked the option for three cast members who were contracted through the UK's Equity union: Hannah Waddingham (team owner Rebecca Walton), Brett Goldstein (veteran footballer Roy Kent) and Jeremy Swift (bumbling team exec Leslie Higgins). Phil Dunster (Jamie Tartt) will apparently not continue with the series.

The next movie, presumably, will be to secure the involvement of SAG-AFTRA cast members and make new deals. Deadline reports that, if everything works out, production is likely to begin in early 2025.

Star and co-creator Jason Sudeikis previously said that Season 3 was the end of the show's originally planned arc. "This is the end of this story that we wanted to tell, that we were hoping to tell, that we loved to tell," he told Deadline last year. "The fact that folks will want more and are curious beyond more than what they don't even know yet — that being Season 3 — it's flattering."

The finale of Season 3 was even titled "So Long, Farewell."