Fresh off of announcing their new album The Lash last week, raucous rockers the Dirty Nil have shared plans to launch it with a Canadian tour.

After supporting Heart Attack Man on their North American tour this summer, the punk trio will support the Dirty Nil on the majority of their Ontario and Quebec run, which kicks off on September 11 in Barrie. The Hamilton band will go on to hit London, St. Catharines, Oshawa, Peterborough, Kingston, Ottawa, Vandorf, Burnstown, Galt and Windsor in Ontario, as well as a lone Quebec show at Montreal's Café Campus on September 21.

Tickets go on sale tomorrow (April 25) at 10 a.m. local time. Check out the full schedule of the band's headlining dates below, as well as more upcoming shows via Exclaim!'s Canadian concert listings.

The Dirty Nil 2025 Tour Dates:

09/11 Barrie, ON - Rec Room *

09/12 London, ON - London Music Hall *

09/13 St. Catharines, ON - Warehouse *

09/14 St. Catharines, ON - Warehouse *

09/16 Oshawa, ON - Biltmore Theatre *

09/18 Peterborough, ON - The Venue *

09/19 Kingston, ON - Broom Factory *

09/20 Ottawa, ON - Bronson Centre *

09/21 Montreal, QC - Café Campus *

09/23 Vandorf, ON - Harmony Hall

09/25 Burnstown, ON - Neat Café

09/26 Galt, ON - Farm League Brewing

09/27 Windsor, ON - Meteor

09/28 Windsor, ON - Meteor

* with Heart Attack Man