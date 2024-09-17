With the second Emmy ceremony of the year coming to an end this past weekend, the television slate is ready for some turnover, and in that transition came some shows that flew under the radar.

This month brings some adorable tykes tackling everyday tasks and two new teen comedy series that not enough people are talking about, while our old faithful podcasting detectives return with another murder in their building.

On the movie front, Netflix delivers a crowd-pleaser with a familiar face at its centre, but Prime Video stumbles with an aggressively mediocre Awkwafina and John Cena title.

For more streaming recommendations, be sure to read our past editions of Tune In or Turn Off here for more hits and misses.

Tune In: Don't Even

(Crave)



Following two best friends during the summer after graduating high school, Don't Even is a hilarious coming-of-age series set in late '90s Winnipeg. Leenah Robinson and Victoria Gwendoline have a vibrant chemistry that instantly reminder me of my high school friendships and the nonsense we got up to at that age. This show hasn't been on the radar much since its release, but it's deserving of everyone's attention.

Tune In: English Teacher

(Disney+)



English Teacher tackles woke culture head-on in one of the most refreshing series I've seen in a long while. Created by and starring Brian Jordan Alvarez, the series follows Alvarez as a high school teacher confronted with a changing social tide from his students. Jokes like students showing him AI-generated porn of Oscar Wilde having sex with women is the prevailing brand of comedy, and it hits all the right notes.

Turn Off: Jackpot!

(Prime Video)



Like a light-hearted Purge, Paul Feig's Jackpot! takes a potentially fun premise and makes it an utter bore. John Cena and Awkwafina try their best to mine entertainment out of the script but come up short in one of the more forgettable titles of the year so far.

Tune In: My First Film

(MUBI)



Zia Anger's My First Film has a very particular audience (think experimental arthouse), and for those who fit the bill, My First Film will work a treat. Somewhere between a documentary and narrative feature, Anger's film tells the story of the artist's first attempt at making a film. That film was completed in real life but never seen by more than a classroom of people; more importantly, though, it was a time when bad decisions and poor behaviour were a-plenty and Anger's lays it all out for our consumption and judgement. This is one for the cinephiles and lovers of kooky filmic endeavours.

Tune In: Old Enough!

(YouTube)



The Japanese phenomenon finally reaches our shores with the first season of Old Enough!, now on TVO's YouTube page. For those unfamiliar, the series follows kids aged three to six performing everyday errands for their parents, like grocery shopping and delivering clothes to the tailors. It's as much a test for the cute kiddos experiencing their first taste of independence as it is for their parents worrying over their children. Lots of laughter and tears ensue in this feel-good watch.

Tune In: Only Murders in the Building, Season 4

(Disney+)



It's only been a few episodes, but so far I'm locked in with Martin Short, Steve Martin and Selena Gomez's fourth run-around. Sure, the series concept is getting a bit well-worn, but the three leads and the conveyor belt of guest stars continues to bring welcome light laughs. That being said, following Disney's announcement that a fifth season has been commissioned, our favourite podcasting sleuths are certainly gambling with the longevity of their formula.

Tune In: Rebel Ridge

(Netflix)



There's a genuine satisfaction in watching the internet embrace Aaron Pierre for the magnetic talent that he is, especially given that he cut his teeth in Clement Virgo's Brother a couple years ago — a real "we knew him when" situation. Pierre, as expected, brings the heat in Rebel Ridge, perfecting the mysterious-stranger-in-a-small-town character trope. The film itself lacks a bit of bite, but Pierre's performance makes it worthwhile regardless.