A lot of people on the internet seem pretty keen on what they're calling Summerween: basically blending a bunch of summertime activities with Halloween decor and whatnot. The record-breaking temperatures are certainly spooky, so why not? If you're eager to take any opportunity you can to extend the life of the most fun holiday we have going, Prime Video's docket of new arrivals for the month of August can help you get your scream queen on as much as possible before the season's end.

The fresh streaming content on Prime Video for the month ahead seems to have a proclivity for procuring the heebies and/or jeebies. In the latter category of horror films old and new, Sydney Sweeney stars as a nun at the centre of an uncanny conspiracy in Immaculate, and Dev Patel seeks revenge in the Jordan Peele-produced Monkey Man, while creepy classics like The Silence of the Lambs, Hannibal, The Return of the Living Dead, both versions of The Amityville Horror and more are also on their way.

If jump-scares aren't really your jam, you can focus more on the thrills than the chills with the arrival of the Batman: Caped Crusader Amazon Original animated series, One Fast Move — the Amazon Original movie starring K.J. Apa (Riverdale), Eric Dane (Euphoria) and Maia Reficco (Pretty Little Liars) making lightning-quick manoeuvres — and John Cena's latest: the laugh-out-loud Jackpot!, co-starring Awkwafina.

Elsewhere, Mark Wahlberg and Simu Liu lead in Arthur the King, a tear-jerker about a pro adventure racer and his street dog companion, and sci-fi fans can get dialled into the anticipated second season of Beacon 23. Music lovers can also check out all three days of San Francisco's revered Outside Lands festival streaming live, with headliners including the Killers, Sabrina Carpenter, Sturgill Simpson and Post Malone.

Find the full list of what's coming to Prime Video in August below, and check out what else is streaming next on platforms like Netflix, Disney+, Paramount+, MUBI and more.

August 1

Batman: Caped Crusader *

Lego City Adventures

Love, Diana

Hannibal

Jeepers Creepers

Troll 2

Poltergeist II: The Other Side

Poltergeist III

Leviathan

Killer Klowns from Outer Space

The Dark Half

From Beyond

The Poughkeepsie Tapes

Jeepers Creepers 2

Disturbing Behavior

Ryan's World Specials: Power On!, S12

Ryan's World Specials: Ultimate Challenges, S7

The Amityville Horror (1979)

The Amityville Horror (2005)

The Silence of the Lambs

The Last House on the Left

The Texas Chainsaw Massacre 2

The Return of the Living Dead

The Burning

Child's Play (1988)

The Vampire Lover

With Difficulty Comes Ease

Secret Makeover

Wrong Place

August 2

Arthur the King *

Criminal

Beacon 23, S2

August 3

ONE Fight Night 24: Brooks vs. Balart on Prime Video

August 5

Housekeeping for Beginners

August 6

Monkey Man

Miracle Workers, S1–S4

August 8

One Fast Move *

The Mallorca Files, S3 *

The Shakedown *

Chandu Champion

Nadie Nos Va A Extrañar *

August 9

Outside Lands 2024 LIVE - Day 1

August 10

Outside Lands 2024 LIVE - Day 2

August 11

Outside Lands 2024 LIVE - Day 3

August 14

Catch the Ghost, S1

August 15

Jackpot! *

Perfekt Verpasst, S1 *

The American

Hobbit: The Battle of The Five Armies

The Hobbit: The Desolation of Smaug

The Hobbit: An Unexpected Journey

August 16

Tobe Live at Ariake Arena

Lego Jurassic World: Legend of Isla Nublar

WNBA: Phoenix Mercury at Chicago Sky

August 20

Immaculate

Mr. Monk's Last Case: A Monk Movie

August 21

My Mister, S1

August 22

Ronggeng Kematian

Raayan

WNBA: Dallas Wings at New York Liberty

August 23

Joint Venture

The Killer

5 Mohi El Din Abu El Ezz

Dancing Alone, S1

August 24

NWSL: Houston Dash vs. Orlando Pride

August 26

No Gain, No Love

August 27

Abigail

August 30

Blindspot

August 31

NWSL: Portland Thorns FC vs. Bay FC

* Amazon Original