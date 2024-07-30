A lot of people on the internet seem pretty keen on what they're calling Summerween: basically blending a bunch of summertime activities with Halloween decor and whatnot. The record-breaking temperatures are certainly spooky, so why not? If you're eager to take any opportunity you can to extend the life of the most fun holiday we have going, Prime Video's docket of new arrivals for the month of August can help you get your scream queen on as much as possible before the season's end.
The fresh streaming content on Prime Video for the month ahead seems to have a proclivity for procuring the heebies and/or jeebies. In the latter category of horror films old and new, Sydney Sweeney stars as a nun at the centre of an uncanny conspiracy in Immaculate, and Dev Patel seeks revenge in the Jordan Peele-produced Monkey Man, while creepy classics like The Silence of the Lambs, Hannibal, The Return of the Living Dead, both versions of The Amityville Horror and more are also on their way.
If jump-scares aren't really your jam, you can focus more on the thrills than the chills with the arrival of the Batman: Caped Crusader Amazon Original animated series, One Fast Move — the Amazon Original movie starring K.J. Apa (Riverdale), Eric Dane (Euphoria) and Maia Reficco (Pretty Little Liars) making lightning-quick manoeuvres — and John Cena's latest: the laugh-out-loud Jackpot!, co-starring Awkwafina.
Elsewhere, Mark Wahlberg and Simu Liu lead in Arthur the King, a tear-jerker about a pro adventure racer and his street dog companion, and sci-fi fans can get dialled into the anticipated second season of Beacon 23. Music lovers can also check out all three days of San Francisco's revered Outside Lands festival streaming live, with headliners including the Killers, Sabrina Carpenter, Sturgill Simpson and Post Malone.
Find the full list of what's coming to Prime Video in August below, and check out what else is streaming next on platforms like Netflix, Disney+, Paramount+, MUBI and more.
August 1
Batman: Caped Crusader *
Lego City Adventures
Love, Diana
Hannibal
Jeepers Creepers
Troll 2
Poltergeist II: The Other Side
Poltergeist III
Leviathan
Killer Klowns from Outer Space
The Dark Half
From Beyond
The Poughkeepsie Tapes
Jeepers Creepers 2
Disturbing Behavior
Ryan's World Specials: Power On!, S12
Ryan's World Specials: Ultimate Challenges, S7
The Amityville Horror (1979)
The Amityville Horror (2005)
The Silence of the Lambs
The Last House on the Left
The Texas Chainsaw Massacre 2
The Return of the Living Dead
The Burning
Child's Play (1988)
The Vampire Lover
With Difficulty Comes Ease
Secret Makeover
Wrong Place
August 2
Arthur the King *
Criminal
Beacon 23, S2
August 3
ONE Fight Night 24: Brooks vs. Balart on Prime Video
August 5
Housekeeping for Beginners
August 6
Monkey Man
Miracle Workers, S1–S4
August 8
One Fast Move *
The Mallorca Files, S3 *
The Shakedown *
Chandu Champion
Nadie Nos Va A Extrañar *
August 9
Outside Lands 2024 LIVE - Day 1
August 10
Outside Lands 2024 LIVE - Day 2
August 11
Outside Lands 2024 LIVE - Day 3
August 14
Catch the Ghost, S1
August 15
Jackpot! *
Perfekt Verpasst, S1 *
The American
Hobbit: The Battle of The Five Armies
The Hobbit: The Desolation of Smaug
The Hobbit: An Unexpected Journey
August 16
Tobe Live at Ariake Arena
Lego Jurassic World: Legend of Isla Nublar
WNBA: Phoenix Mercury at Chicago Sky
August 20
Immaculate
Mr. Monk's Last Case: A Monk Movie
August 21
My Mister, S1
August 22
Ronggeng Kematian
Raayan
WNBA: Dallas Wings at New York Liberty
August 23
Joint Venture
The Killer
5 Mohi El Din Abu El Ezz
Dancing Alone, S1
August 24
NWSL: Houston Dash vs. Orlando Pride
August 26
No Gain, No Love
August 27
Abigail
August 30
Blindspot
August 31
NWSL: Portland Thorns FC vs. Bay FC
* Amazon Original