A wonderfully wholesome respite from the heinous cesspool that is most of reality TV, Old Enough! is a very cute Japanese series in which young children attempt to complete chores by themselves. Now, the concept is coming to Ontario with a new adaptation from TVO.

The station describes the concept like this: "Based on Nippon TV's hit Japanese format of the same name, TVO Original Old Enough! follows Canadian children, ages 3–6, as they embark on their first independent errands." Cute!

The show is narrated by comedy vet Colin Mochrie and was produced by Blue Ant Studios. Watch an adorable trailer below, in which little kids take the bus, get pizza, and carry some extremely melty ice cream in the suburbs. The show premieres September 8 on YouTube.

And in case you were wondering — TVO has a whole section of its website devoted to explaining the show's safety precautions, including hidden chaperones. Shh, don't spoil the illusion!