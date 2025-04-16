Although she embarked on a book tour of the continent behind her The Harder I Fight the More I Love You memoir earlier this year, Neko Case hasn't played shows across North America since last fall. With support from John Grant or Des Demonas at each performance, the honorary Canadian is slated to return to performing this autumn — including making a couple appearances on this side of the border in Toronto and Vancouver.

The tour kicks off on October 1 in Woodstock, NY. Later in the month, Case will make her first venture into Canada to perform at Toronto's historic Massey Hall on October 20. After weaving her way back through the US, Case will return to Canadian soil for a November 13 concert at the Vogue Theatre ahead of wrapping up the stint on the road on November 25 in Austin, TX.

Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday (April 18), with various presales beginning tomorrow (April 17) at 10 a.m. local time. Check out the full schedule of dates below, as well as Exclaim!'s Canadian concert listings for more upcoming shows.

Neko Case 2025 Tour Dates:

10/01 Woodstock, NY - Levon Helm Studios *

10/02 Washington, D.C. - Lincoln Theatre *

10/04 Philadelphia, PA - The Met *

10/05 Durham, NC - Durham Performing Arts Center *

10/07 Richmond, VA - The National *

10/08 Asheville, NC - The Orange Peel *

10/08 Pelham, TN - The Caverns *

10/10 Atlanta, GA - Variety Playhouse *

10/11 Charleston, SC - Charleston Music Hall *

10/14 Cincinnati, OH - Taft Theatre *

10/15 St. Louis, MO - The Pageant *

10/16 Chicago, IL - The Salt Shed *

10/17 Minneapolis, MN - First Avenue *

10/18 Milwaukee, WI - The Pabst Theater *

10/20 Toronto, ON - Massey Hall *

10/22 New York, NY - Beacon Theatre *

10/23 Boston, MA - The Wilbur *

10/24 Pittsburgh, PA - Carnegie of Homestead Music Hall *

10/25 Cleveland, OH - Agora Theatre and Ballroom *

11/07 Tucson, AZ - The Rialto Theatre *

11/08 Solana Beach, CA - Belly Up Tavern ^

11/10 Los Angeles, CA - The Bellwether ^

11/11 San Francisco, CA - The Masonic ^

11/13 Vancouver, BC - Vogue Theatre ^

11/14 Seattle, WA - Paramount Theatre ^

11/15 Portland, OR - Roseland Theater ^

11/18 Boise, ID - Knitting Factory ^

11/19 Salt Lake City, UT - Eccles Theater ^

11/20 Denver, CO - Paramount Theatre ^

11/21 Albuquerque, NM - El Rey Theater ^

11/23 Dallas, TX - Longhorn Ballroom ^

11/24 San Antonio, TX - Tobin Center for the Performing Arts ^

11/25 Austin, TX - The Paramount Theatre ^

* with Des Demonas

^ with John Grant