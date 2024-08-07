Over four years on from its announcement, Jeremy Saulnier's Rebel Ridge finally has its first trailer.

In the tease of the Green Room director's Netflix film, Aaron Pierre stars as ex-Marine Terry Richmond, who is cycling into a small town in hopes of posting bail for his cousin — only to be knocked off his bicycle by police, who seize his bail money.

Richmond then finds an ally in court clerk Summer McBride (AnnaSophia Robb), and the two begin investigating surly police chief Sandy Burnne (Don Johnson) and his squad of armed officers, with the stakes quickly turning deadly.

"I am very interested in examining corrupt systems — how they are built and what people tell themselves to disavow or justify their own part in them," Saulnier shared of his latest. "For this movie, I wanted to tap into how the rest of us react to said systems, how infuriating they can be — from corrupt politicians down to the endless loop of a customer service call gone wrong. There's action and violence for sure, but it was fun to explore weaponizing words in a narrative sense, to make dialogue scenes play like high-stakes set pieces — to go more terrestrial and more grounded in order to play up an emotional charge that can resonate even more on-screen with two characters facing off verbally than when the pyrotechnics start exploding."

Rebel Ridge arrives on Netflix September 6.