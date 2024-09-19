Season 6 of Black Mirror was just okay, but Season 7 is already primed to usher in a solid comeback for the dystopian Charlie Brooker series, with the latest instalment nabbing a few big names to assist the launch.

We already got word of Jesse Plemmons's return back when the series was renewed at Netflix; he'll be reprising his role as Robert Daly in a sequel to Season 4's "USS Callister," a very Star Trek-themed standalone.

Plot-wise, Netflix hasn't shared much else. However, the star-studded cast might be draw enough: Season 7 brings in Awkwafina (Jackpot!), Milanka Brooks (Mum and I Don't Talk Anymore), Peter Capaldi (Criminal Record), Emma Corrin (Deadpool & Wolverine), Patsy Ferran (Firebrand), Paul Giamatti (The Holdovers), Lewis Gribben (Blade Runner 2099), Osy Ikhile (Citadel), Rashida Jones (Sunny), Siena Kelly (Domino Day), Billy Magnussen (Road House), Rosy McEwen (Blue Jean), Cristin Milioti (The Penguin), Chris O'Dowd (Bridesmaids), Issa Rae (Barbie), Paul G. Raymond (Horrible Histories), Tracee Ellis Ross (Black-ish), Jimmi Simpson (Westworld) and Harriet Walter (Succession).

Season 7 is landing on the streamer in 2025. No release date has been set as of yet. Check out a teaser below.