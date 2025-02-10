It's been...well, certainly more than one week since the Barenaked Ladies last embarked on a summer tour. Now, they've announced the return of their beloved Last Summer on Earth Tour for a year that feels rightfully dystopian, with concerts scheduled across the predominantly US portion of North America — including a Canadian show in Toronto.

"This is going to be a fantastic last summer on Earth," BNL's Ed Robertson said in a press release. "A great night, chock-full of hits! We've got our old pals Guster out with us once again, the amazing Sugar Ray joining mid-summer, and our good friends Fastball on the whole tour. If we're not coming to a city near you, then you should be coming to a city near us!"

The 2025 iteration of the Last Summer on Earth Tour kicks off on June 3 in Atlanta, GA, with the band proceeding to venture to the homeland the following month for a July 25 performance at Toronto's Budweiser Stage. From there, they'll wrap things up stateside on August 2 in Clarkston, MI.

Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday (February 14) after presales, which begin tomorrow (February 11) at 10 a.m. local time. Find the full itinerary below, in addition to Exclaim!'s Canadian concert listings database.

Barenaked Ladies 2025 Tour Dates:

06/03 Atlanta, GA - Cadence Bank Amphitheatre at Chastain Park *

06/04 St. Augustine, FL - St. Augustine Amphitheatre *

06/06 North Charleston, SC - North Charleston Coliseum *

06/07 Charlotte, NC - Skyla Credit Union Amphitheatre *

06/08 Baltimore, MD - Pier Six Pavilion *

06/10 Cincinnati, OH - PNC Pavilion *

06/11 Chicago, IL - The Chicago Theater *

06/13 Camdenton, MO - Ozarks Amphitheater *

06/14 La Vista, NE - The Astro *

06/15 Waite Park, MN - The Ledge Amphitheater *

06/17 Morrison, CO - Red Rocks Amphitheatre *

06/18 Salt Lake City, UT - VENUE TBA *

06/20 San Diego, CA - Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre *

06/21 Highland, CA - Yaamava' Theater *

06/22 Los Angeles, CA - Greek Theatre *

06/24 Saratoga, CA - Mountain Winery *

06/26 Troutdale, OR - McMenamins Edgefield *

06/27 Seattle, WA - VENUE TBA *

06/28 Bend, OR - Hayden Homes Amphitheater *

07/08 Lenox, MA - Tanglewood #

07/09 New York, NY - The Rooftop at Pier 17 #

07/11 Boston, MA - Leader Bank Pavilion #

07/12 Gilford, NH - BankNH Pavilion #

07/13 Bridgeport, CT - Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater #

07/15 Raleigh, NC - Red Hat Amphitheater #

07/16 Vienna, VA - Wolf Trap #

07/18 Goshen, IN - Elkhart County 4-H Fair #

07/19 St. Ignace, MI - Kewadin Casinos - Outdoor on the Shores #

07/20 Indianapolis, IN - Everwise Amphitheater at White River State Park #

07/22 Philadelphia, PA - The Met Presented by Highmark #

07/23 Syracuse, NY - Empower Federal Credit Union Amphitheater at Lakeview #

07/25 Toronto, ON - Budweiser Stage #

07/26 Buffalo, NY - Outer Harbor Live at Terminal B #

07/27 Bethel, NY - Bethel Woods Center for the Arts #

07/29 Louisville, KY - Iroquois Amphitheater #

07/30 Toledo, OH - Toledo Zoo Amphitheatre #

08/01 Cuyahoga Falls, OH - Blossom Music Center #

08/02 Clarkston, MI - Pine Knob Music Theatre #



* with Guster

# with Sugar Ray